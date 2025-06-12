Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Megabucks

June 12, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:

6, 10, 12, 19, 41, 45

(six, ten, twelve, nineteen, forty-one, forty-five)

