Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Megabucks

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
1, 3, 9, 32, 42, 48
(one, three, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:
1, 3, 9, 32, 42, 48
(one, three, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were: