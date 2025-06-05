Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Megabucks

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Megabucks" game were:

1, 3, 9, 32, 42, 48

(one, three, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

