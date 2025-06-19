Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 19, 2025 at 3:11AM

6, 11, 15, 16, 25

(six, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five)

