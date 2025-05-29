Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

3, 6, 8

(three, six, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Business

Ex-WWE executive agrees to help accuser in sex abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

A former WWE executive who had been fighting sexual abuse allegations in a lawsuit by an ex-employee has agreed to a confidential settlement and will now help the accuser as she continues suing the company and former leader Vince McMahon, representatives and lawyers said Wednesday.

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota Pick 3

Things To Do

National Spelling Bee runners-up rarely go on to win. But Faizan Zaki hopes to defy the odds