Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 1:21AM

4, 15, 18, 25, 30

(four, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-five, thirty)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

