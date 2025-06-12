Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

4, 20, 28, 32, 34

(four, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota Gopher 5

Nation

Trump booed and cheered at the Kennedy Center while attending 'Les Misérables'