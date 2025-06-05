Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
1, 5, 11, 26, 32
(one, five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two)
The number of newborns in Japan is decreasing faster than projected, with the number of annual births falling to another record low last year, according to government data released Wednesday.