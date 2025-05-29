Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
5, 8, 21, 26, 30
(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com
