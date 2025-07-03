Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota Gopher 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
6, 8, 28, 35, 46
(six, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:
6, 8, 28, 35, 46
(six, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were: