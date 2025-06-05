Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Minnesota Gopher 5

Things To Do

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

29, 33, 36, 38, 39

(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

