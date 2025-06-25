Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

0, 4, 6

(zero, four, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

