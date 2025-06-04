Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

2, 2, 5

(two, two, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin All or Nothing