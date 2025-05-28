Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 3:11AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

1, 4, 5

(one, four, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

In Japan, rare bobtail cats are considered good luck. Nagasaki is filled with them

In Japan, bobtail cats are considered good luck and Nagasaki is the place to find them.

World

Rio's mayor eases his new rules on live beach music after an outcry

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin All or Nothing