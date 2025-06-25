Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Wisconsin Badger 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
2, 14, 15, 22, 27
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Badger 5" game were:
2, 14, 15, 22, 27
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The birds scattered in every direction as the first drumbeat thundered across the plaza outside Paris' Pompidou Center Tuesday, clearing the way for a different kind of flight: Beyoncé and Jay-Z swept into the front row.