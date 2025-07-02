Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

16, 24, 26, 27, 29

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota Pick 3

Things To Do

2025's best movies (so far) include 'Sinners,' 'Sorry Baby' and 'One of Them Days'