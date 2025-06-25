Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
4, 15, 19, 25, 26
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
4, 15, 19, 25, 26
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were: