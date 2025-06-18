Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

1, 2, 15, 20, 32

(one, two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Nation

Tyler Perry sued by actor on 'The Oval' for sexual assault and harassment

An actor who worked on the Tyler Perry-created TV drama ''The Oval'' has filed a lawsuit alleging Perry leveraged his industry power to repeatedly sexually assault and harass him while keeping him quiet.

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota Pick 3