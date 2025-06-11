Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
7, 14, 19, 20, 22
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
7, 14, 19, 20, 22
(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were: