Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 18, 23, 28, 33
(eight, eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
8, 18, 23, 28, 33
(eight, eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were: