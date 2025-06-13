Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Wisconsin Pick 4

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 1, 5, 7
(one, one, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 4" game were:
1, 1, 5, 7
(one, one, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
There was bad blood at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.