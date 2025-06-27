Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 3:16AM

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

0, 3, 9

(zero, three, nine)

