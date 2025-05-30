Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
0, 0, 4
(zero, zero, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:
0, 0, 4
(zero, zero, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Faizan Zaki nearly threw away his opportunity to go from runner-up to champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee with a shocking moment of overconfidence. Given a second chance, he seized the title of best speller in the English language.