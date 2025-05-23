Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Wisconsin Pick 3

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Wisconsin Pick 3" game were:

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 3:11AM

2, 6, 6

(two, six, six)

