Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:
0, 7, 7
(zero, seven, seven)
It's official — almost. Soon, all seven members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS will have completed South Korea's mandatory military service.