Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
7, 8, 15, 27, 32
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:
7, 8, 15, 27, 32
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were: