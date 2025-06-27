Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 1:21AM

6, 9, 17, 22, 34

(six, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

