Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

23, 24, 26, 31, 32

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

World

What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

It's official — almost. Soon, all seven members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS will have completed South Korea's mandatory military service.

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota Pick 3