Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

3, 13, 18, 31, 32

(three, thirteen, eightteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

