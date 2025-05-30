Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 12:21AM

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

4, 7, 9, 27, 34

(four, seven, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota Pick 3

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Minnesota Pick 3" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Minnesota North 5

Nation

Smokey Robinson sues former housekeepers for defamation over rape allegations