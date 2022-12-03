MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-08-11-28-35-38, Doubler: N
(five, eight, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: