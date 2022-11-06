MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
17-21-22-28-32-34, Doubler: N
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
