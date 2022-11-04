MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-12-13-16-21-36, Doubler: N
(nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4
Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Thursday night for their sixth straight win.
Nation
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Nation
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
A federal appellate court on Wednesday said a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman."