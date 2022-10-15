MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-21-30-31-32-36, Doubler: N
(four, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: