MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-05-10-11-23-24, Doubler: N
(one, five, ten, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Sports
Red Sox-Yankees in rain delay with Judge still chasing 61
Aaron Judge was due up next for the New York Yankees when their game Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox went into a long rain delay after six innings.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were: