MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-12-23-31-32-34, Doubler: N
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
World
South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions
South Korea's new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North's nuclear weapons program.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Nation
R. Kelly ex-manager says he believed singer's abuse denials
Singer R. Kelly's former business manager told jurors Wednesday he believed the singer's denials of sexual misconduct that emerged against his boss, adding that he came to understand that fending off false claims was a cost of doing business for a superstar.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday: