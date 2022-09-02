MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-04-06-09-18-22, Doubler: Y
(two, four, six, nine, eighteen, twenty-two; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Witness in Chauvin trial choked ex-girlfriend outside State Fair, threatened officers
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Witness in Chauvin trial choked ex-girlfriend outside State Fair, threatened officers
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Witness in Chauvin trial choked ex-girlfriend outside State Fair, threatened officers
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Witness in Chauvin trial choked ex-girlfriend outside State Fair, threatened officers
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate
Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.
Politics
Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait
It's been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics.
Nation
Covering Gorbachev: AP remembers his wit, wisdom, warmth
When news hit that Mikhail Gorbachev had died at age 91, Associated Press journalists around the world began sharing their "Gorby" stories from covering the last Soviet leader or interviewing him in Russia or abroad in the three decades that followed. They remember his temper and sense of humor, his sharp intellect even in his later years, when he was willing to talk at length about his hopes and his regrets.
Nation
'Devastating': Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
Music
Review: Styx and REO Speedwagon's soft rock still in high demand at Minnesota State Fair
The frequent tourmates from Illinois coated a sold-out grandstand crowd with pulpy '70s hits.