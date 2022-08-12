MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-10-16-19-21-37, Doubler: N
(three, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
