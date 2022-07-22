MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-12-14-21-22-27, Doubler: N
(five, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies
Colorado Rockies (43-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-43, first in the NL Central)
Variety
Jan. 6 hearing dominates top TV networks — except one
America's top television networks on Thursday turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — with one prominent exception.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Politics
Live updates | Lawmakers hold Trump 'responsible' for Jan. 6
The Latest on the hearing Thursday by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot (all times local):
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: