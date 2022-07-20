MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
11-14-18-19-24-34, Doubler: N
(eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
World
'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia
For weeks Natalya Zadoyanova had lost contact with her younger brother Dmitriy, who was trapped in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Nation
Global success of 'RRR' signals breakthrough for Tollywood
India's film industry is one of the most vast and varied in the world — it's really not one but many separate industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood and others — yet few of the country's roughly 2,000 annually produced movies ever make much of a dent with Western audiences.
Nation
Funeral held for Ivana Trump; former president in attendance
Former President Donald Trump paid respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump, joining their three children Wednesday at a funeral Mass for the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped him build an empire that launched him to the presidency.
World
Turkish strikes in northern Iraq kill at least 8 tourists
Turkish artillery strikes killed at least eight tourists, among them a small child, in northern Iraq and wounded over 20, officials from the Iraqi Kurdish government, a hospital and the army said Wednesday.
Variety
As recruiters struggle, Air Force seeks lift from 'Top Gun'
When "Top Gun: Maverick" roared into theaters in late May, the Air Force was ready.