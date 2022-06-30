MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
20-25-29-30-37-38, Doubler: N
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
R. Kelly accusers grateful for prison sentence
Through tears and anger, several of Kelly's accusers told a court in New York City, and the singer himself, that he had misled and preyed upon them. Read more about the singer's 30-year sentence here.
Business
Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives
Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were: