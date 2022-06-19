MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-10-11-17-19-37, Doubler: N
(eight, ten, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
