MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-10-15-27-31-34, Doubler: N
(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Variety
