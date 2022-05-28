MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-10-11-27-33-35, Doubler: N
(four, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
