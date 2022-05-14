MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-09-10-16-27-32, Doubler: N
(five, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Nation
Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say
Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement "inhumane."
Business
Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.