MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-10-15-19-27-33, Doubler: Y
(eight, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants.
AP Photos: Pandemic-hit theater back in India's northeast
Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half.