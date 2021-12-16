MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-11-14-24-26-28, Doubler: N
(nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
