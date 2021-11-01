MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-07-10-12-19-32, Doubler: Y
(three, seven, ten, twelve, nineteen, thirty-two; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
