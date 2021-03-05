MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-03-09-15-17-27, Doubler: N
(one, three, nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
