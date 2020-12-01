MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-08-11-12-13-26, Doubler: N
(one, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
As Trump attacks Georgia Republicans, party worries about Senate
President Donald Trump’s sustained assault on his own party in Georgia, and his repeated claims of election fraud in the state, have intensified worries among…
Nation
18-year-old arrested in deadly California mall shooting
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Black Friday shooting at a Sacramento mall that killed two brothers, police announced Monday.
Nation
Oregon nurse is placed on leave over TikTok video mocking masks
A nurse in Oregon who mocked the state’s pandemic protocols in a video that circulated on TikTok by saying she does not wear a mask…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:9-9-4-4(nine, nine, four, four)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:2-8-6(two, eight, six)¶ Maximum prize: $500