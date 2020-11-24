MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-12-15-22-29-37, Doubler: N
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
